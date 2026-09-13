Nepo finally conquers Carlsen, leads Ganges Grandmasters to maiden GCL title

There are some barriers that take no time to cross, and then there are those that remain standing for a lifetime. For two-time World Championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi, that barrier has always been Magnus Carlsen. The five-time World Champion denied him the world title in Dubai in 2021. Then came the famous, or rather infamous, shared World Blitz title in 2024, after Nepomniachtchi once again failed to get past the Norwegian wall.

On Sunday, Nepomniachtchi finally had his moment, defeating Carlsen in front of a packed, passionate Bengaluru crowd to lead Ganges Grandmasters to the 2026 Global Chess League title.

Nepo’s win not only gave Ganges their first GCL crown but also denied Alpine APL Pipers their title defence and deprived Carlsen of a team title, the only significant gap in his glittering cabinet.