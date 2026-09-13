Nepo finally conquers Carlsen, leads Ganges Grandmasters to maiden GCL title

There are some barriers that take no time to cross, and then there are those that remain standing for a lifetime. For two-time World Championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi, that barrier has always been Magnus Carlsen. The five-time World Champion denied him the world title in Dubai in 2021. Then came the famous, or rather infamous, shared World Blitz title in 2024, after Nepomniachtchi once again failed to get past the Norwegian wall.
On Sunday, Nepomniachtchi finally had his moment, defeating Carlsen in front of a packed, passionate Bengaluru crowd to lead Ganges Grandmasters to the 2026 Global Chess League title.
Nepo’s win not only gave Ganges their first GCL crown but also denied Alpine APL Pipers their title defence and deprived Carlsen of a team title, the only significant gap in his glittering cabinet.
Ian Neopomniachtchi finally conquers Magnus Carlsen, leads Ganges Grandmasters to their maiden Global Chess League title!
Insane stuff pic.twitter.com/T2ztmcopGe
— Mayank Chaudhary (@_mayyyank) September 13, 2026
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For a player of Carlsen’s stature, after ruling world chess for years, he found himself in an amusing position. He failed to take his team to the title in the first two seasons, and the funnily Pipers won the league only in the year he decided to skip it. Nepomniachtchi and his Ganges side ensured that status quo remained for the Norwegian.
In the two-match final, Ganges floored the pre-event favourites and defending champions Pipers in the second and final round after the first clash ended in a 3.0-3.0 draw.
Earlier, Nihal Sarin made a big comeback from the heartbreak of Saturday, when he lost to Pranesh M, a defeat that knocked FYERS American Gambits out of the final race at the hands of CheQ Mumba Masters. On Sunday, Nihal got his revenge in style, defeating the same opponent not once but twice, ensuring Gambits walked away with a podium finish in front of the home crowd.
More to follow…