PM Modi gifts Javokhir Sindarov’s World Cup scoresheet to Uzbek president

Narendra Modi gifted the original handwritten scoresheet of Javokhir Sindarov from the 2025 FIDE World Cup final as a unique memento to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. (Express Photo and AP)

Move over Ping Pong diplomacy, here comes Chess Diplomacy! During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic visit to Uzbekistan, chess played a little role in strengthening ties after Modi gifted the original handwritten scoresheet of Javokhir Sindarov from the 2025 FIDE World Cup final as a unique memento to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The scoresheet was accompanied in a leatherette cover with a photograph of Sindarov during the World Cup presentation ceremony, the Uzbek flag draped around his shoulders.

Sindarov had won the World Cup in Goa in November last year, which earned him a spot in the Candidates tournament, which he also went on to win to secure a shot at the World Championship crown against India’s D Gukesh. But before Gukesh and Sindarov go to battle over the chess board at Geneva at the end of this year, the sport has been used as an instrument of diplomacy.