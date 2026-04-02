‘Are we Mossad agents in Iran?’: Hikaru Nakamura rips into FIDE for excessive anti-cheating measures at Candidates

World No. 2 and the highest-rated American Grandmaster, Hikaru Nakamura, has expressed his displeasure with FIDE, the world chess governing body, over what he calls excessive anti-cheating measures at the 2026 Candidates Tournament in Cyprus.

Speaking on his YouTube channel alongside Norwegian GM Jon Ludvig Hammer and Luxembourg’s WIM Fiona Steil-Antoni, Nakamura vented his frustration, calling the entire process of excessive checking “complete nonsense.”

“My general view about the whole topic of delay, cheating over-the-board, and all this stuff is that I frankly think it’s nonsense,” Nakamura said. “Considering the amount of machines they have to scan the players in the room, it’s all complete nonsense. I really do.”