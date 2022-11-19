R Praggnanandhaa wins thriller over Jan-Krzysztof Duda; Arjun Erigaisi thrashes Anish Giri

Indian teen wiz R Praggnanandhaa played his best match of the Meltwater Chess Champions Tour Finals, beating Polish GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda.

In the six decisive games they played, white won all. They were trading wins and the 17-year-old won the fourth game to force tie-breaks.

Pragg started the tie-breaks with a win which put Duda in a must-win situation and he won that. Praggnanandhaa then drew the Armageddon with black pieces, thereby winning the match.

Duda is 🤬😤😡 after blundering. I can definitely relate… #ChessChamps pic.twitter.com/lRBBytnrfG — Meltwater Champions Chess Tour (@ChampChessTour) November 18, 2022

Arjun Erigaisi made short work of Anish Giri in just three games. Former World Blitz champion, Liem Quang Le stretched Magnus Carlsen to his limit and the World no.1 had to win the Armageddon to clinch the match.

Arjun Erigaisi scored his second consecutive victory of the event without losing a single game, beating Anish Giri 2.5-0.5. This was Giri’s third consecutive loss without scoring a single game victory.