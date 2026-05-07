Magnus Carlsen’s rare praise for 14-year-old Turkish chess prodigy Erdogmus: ‘Calling him talented is inaccurate’

Praise from World No. 1 and five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen is rare. The Norwegian maestro, who remains the strongest player in the world, does not often sing praises for just any player. Known for his practicality and blunt takes, Carlsen’s commendation carries significant weight. And the highest-ranked chess player across formats has not shied away from appreciating the talent of 14-year-old Turkish prodigy Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus.

The Turkish sensation is the youngest player in chess history to breach the 2700 Elo rating in the classical format. Carlsen said calling Erdogmus merely “talented” would be inaccurate, as he believes the 14-year-old is already a top-tier player.