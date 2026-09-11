Magnus Carlsen: ‘Gukesh has the ceiling but Sindarov, a clear favourite’

Carlsen, who has long criticised the one-on-one format for determining the world's best, added that even a non-favourite would rarely lose by more than one or two points. (GCL Photo)

Five-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen has reiterated his stance on the upcoming World Chess Championship, calling India’s D Gukesh the underdog and Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov the clear favourite.

“As it stands, there’s no question that Sindarov is the favourite,” Carlsen said during the ongoing Global Chess League in Bengaluru.

“Chess is a highly psychological game, so it probably won’t take a lot to place some doubts in Sindarov’s mind and some confidence in Gukesh,” he added.

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Carlsen believes Gukesh has proven his ceiling is on par with or even better than Sindarov’s, calling it an interesting challenge for the Indian to get back to the level that made him the youngest world champion in history.