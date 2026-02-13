Magnus Carlsen at a World Championship: Everything you need to know about first official Freestyle Chess World Championship

Magnus Carlsen and Arjun Erigaisi will be among the top contenders at the FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Over the next three days, at a luxury resort in Germany’s Weissenhaus, eight of the world’s top grandmasters will fight it out to win the FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship, thus becoming the Freestyle World Champion.

Before the event starts, here’s everything you need to know about the event:

The title: The FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship. It’s a new world championship, born out of a partnership between the global governing body of chess, FIDE, and the Freestyle Chess organisers, who conducted the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour last season. While officially it will be the first official FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship, FIDE had organised a world championship in the Chess960 format (as the freestyle format is also known) twice before. Back then, it was known as the Fischer Random World Championship, with Wesley So winning the title in 2019 and Hikaru Nakamura claiming the crown in 2022