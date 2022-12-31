Magnus Carlsen wins all three world chess championship titles for the 3rd time in his career

Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen scripted a unique feat when he won both the World Rapid and World Blitz chess titles in Almaty. The 32-year-old became the holder of all three world chess championship titles – in Classical, Rapid and Blitz – for the third time in his career. No other player has ever won both the Rapid and Blitz titles in the same year.

“Gonna need more hands soon,” Carlsen had posted on Twitter, with a video of himself counting his 15 world titles. “It feels great,” he said in a press release as quoted by the CNN after winning two world championship titles in three days.

“This is a really tough event. It started great yesterday but I wasn’t feeling I had a lot of energy… Yesterday I was trying to survive until day two and see if I had some chance… Today I felt a little bit better than yesterday and I tried to win as many games as I could,” he had added.

Gonna need more hands soon pic.twitter.com/pGrddjfR3G — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) December 30, 2022

“To some extent, the Blitz title is very important because it’s [won in a tournament with] more rounds… As far as the classical championship [goes] I won it but it wasn’t dear enough to hold on to,” he was quoted by CNN.

On Friday, Carlsen had added the Blitz title to the world rapid title he won on Wednesday. Despite suffering reverses at the hands of Russian players Ian Nepomniatchi in the 15th round and Alexey Sarana, the Norwegian won his games in the 20th and 21st rounds against Aleksandr Shimanov and Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov to finish a point clear of Hikaru Nakamura (15 points).