Magnus Carlsen is the star at Esports World Cup, but Indian challenge strong

Magnus Carlsen had completed chess a fair time ago. There isn’t a major title left which the Norwegian maestro hasn’t conquered in his glittering career. The Classical and Rapid & Blitz World Championships, the Chess World Cup, Grand Chess Tour, Champions Chess Tour, and the Freestyle Championship — one might run out of breath, but Carlsen has won it all.

The sport’s biggest name is busy ticking off certain side quests, now trying to combine the worlds of chess and Esports.

It was Carlsen’s unflinching interest in Esports that paved the way for chess to debut at the Esports World Cup (EWC) last year.

After dominating the inaugural edition, Carlsen will mark his return for the EWC 2026 in Paris. He is not just the tournament’s headline act but also the global brand ambassador for the EWC alongside football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Carlsen’s face dominates the Paris Metro and the many billboards in the city, making his performance one of the most anticipated storylines of the event.

Standing in Carlsen’s way is his familiar rival, Hikaru Nakamura. The American has consistently pushed Carlsen in online and rapid formats but has rarely managed to get the better of him when it matters most. Carlsen has even conceded that Nakamura is superior in bullet chess. “There’s a mountain of evidence that Hikaru is better than me at no-increment bullet,” he stated earlier this year.

However, in match formats like the EWC, Carlsen’s ability to raise his game in critical moments has repeatedly proven decisive.

Indian challenge

With four players set to be in action, India will also deploy their strongest-ever representation at this EWC. Grandmasters Nihal Sarin, Aravindh Chithambaram, and Pranesh M are representing Indian Esports organisation Team S8UL. They will be joined by Arjun Erigaisi, who will compete for Gen.G Esports for the second consecutive year. Together, they will take on the world’s best players for a share of the $1.5 million prize pool.

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Nihal, Pranesh and Arjun secured direct qualification to the Group Stage through their performances in the 2025-26 Champions Chess Tour (CCT), while Aravindh earned his place through DreamHack Atlanta earlier this year. He will begin his campaign in the Play-In stage. Nihal and Arjun were the only Indians to compete in the previous edition. While Nihal reached the quarterfinals, Arjun finished in fourth place.

The Indian challenge will be spearheaded by Nihal, the country’s strongest player in speed chess, who recently won Chess.com’s Bullet Chess Championship. In a remarkable run, he defeated defending champion Alireza Firouzja with 15 successive victories in the final.

After finishing just outside the podium in the previous edition, Arjun will be hungry as ever to break his jinx of near-finishes. His dynamic attacking style makes him a genuine threat, while he has plenty of experience taking on some of the game’s biggest names.

Starting with the Play-In stage, the road is toughest for Aravindh. Pranesh, on the other hand, could very well be the dark horse who could spring surprises with his game.

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Adding an Indian subplot are two clubs — Team MGD1 and GodLike. A chess management firm based in Pune, MGD1 entered the fray at the last moment, onboarding Dutch Grandmaster Benjamin Bok after his club went defunct at the eleventh hour. Bok had secured his EWC 2026 qualification by defeating Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi 2-1 in sets at the India Rising: Road to EWC Grand Finals in Mumbai.

GodLike, meanwhile, signed American GM Hans Niemann, the bad boy of modern chess.

The format

After a successful debut last year in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the expanded competition in Paris will feature a new two-phase format, with an increased field of 22 players, six more than the previous edition. The first phase comprises a double-elimination Play-In stage starting August 11. It will feature eight players in total who qualified through the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) and DreamHack Atlanta earlier this year.

Of the eight in the Play-In — where matches consist of two games using a 10-minute time control with no increment and Armageddon as a tiebreaker — only two will proceed to the main Group Stage, where they will meet 14 players, including defending champion Carlsen.

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The Group Stage will be held on August 12 and 13, with two groups of eight competing in double-elimination brackets under the same match format.

The top eight then advance to the Playoffs on August 14 and 15, where a single-elimination bracket features four-game quarterfinals, six-game semifinals and a Grand Final played as a best-of-three sets, with the first two sets consisting of four games and a potential final set consisting of two games.