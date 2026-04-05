Why Magnus Carlsen agreed to a selfie with opponent, then immediately got arbiter to take away her phone

Nurman, second only behind Bibisara Assaubayeva in Kazakhstan, was already seated when Carlsen turned up to play against her and the duo shook hands. Nurman then asked for a selfie. (Credit: Alua Nurman Instagram)

Kazakh women’s No 2 Alua Nurman was up against Magnus Carlsen at the Grenke Chess Festival, a FIDE event at Karlsruhe, where the likes of Ian Nepomniachtchi, Levon Aronian, Vincent Keymer, Artur Yusupov, and Hans Nieman also participated. It was a Swiss format with freestyle time control.

The chess festival sees more than 3,500 participants across all sections, and is the largest chess tournament in the world. In the Freestyle Open A, a prize fund of €205,250 is at stake, including €60,000 for first place.

Nurman, second only behind Bibisara Assaubayeva in Kazakhstan, was already seated when Carlsen turned up to play against her and the duo shook hands. Nurman then asked for a selfie.