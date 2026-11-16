‘Magnus now feels human’: Carlsen’s 15-year reign as World No.1 hangs by thread

Amit Kamath is Assistant Editor at The Indian Express and is based in Mumbai. He primarily writes on... Read More
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The fate of Magnus Carlsen’s 15-year reign as the world’s top-ranked player is the biggest talking point at Total Chess’ pilot event. His status has come under threat repeatedly over the past three days with American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in hot pursuit on the live ratings list.
After both Carlsen (against Ian Nepomniachtchi) and Caruana (vs Vladislav Artemiev) were held to draws in the first game of Sunday’s double-header final round, the gap between them was just six rating points, with the Norwegian at a live (real-time) rating of 2802.
On Sunday, in the Carlsen-Nepomniachtchi game, the fate of the game swung multiple times with Carlsen, who has often courted time trouble in the tournament, finding himself in strife before Nepo giving him a get-out-of-jail card to get to a level position. Carlsen was then in a winning position at one point, before the game equalised again before ending in a draw. In the other game too, Caruana and Artemiev both had chances for victory, but ended up with a draw.
Carlsen has not won a single game in nine rounds in Budapest, losing one of them (to Armenian grandmaster Haik Martirosyan). Over the course of these contests, he’s come perilously close to falling out of the 2800 rating group. He had crossed the threshold for the first time in November 2009 and is one of the rare players to sustain that level. Carlsen has lost 20 rating points over nine games, while Caruana, who is unbeaten in the tournament so far, has gained 24.
“For many years, Magnus felt like ‘more than just a man.’ We called it the ‘Magnus effect’. Magnus now feels human. A terrific human, but nevertheless, a human,” grandmaster Srinath Narayanan, captain of the Indian Olympiad team, tweeted on Saturday.
Earlier this year, during the Norway Chess tournament, Carlsen was asked how important it was for him to beat Garry Kasparov’s long-standing record of being the world no 1 for 20 years in a row, Carlsen had deflected the question, reminding the world as much as himself of the time he had spoken about getting to the 2900 rating, which would have been a record in itself. Carlsen had never reached the 2900 rating, stopping eight points short.
“The one time I talked about getting a record — the 2900 rating — it didn’t go very well. Now I have given up that hope. As for other records, I don’t play a ton of classical chess so the rating I have is the level that I am at. It’s kind of up to the others to make a run and get the first place in the world rankings,” Carlsen had said.
At the Total Chess pilot tournament in Budapest, Caruana has done just that.
(The writer is in Budapest at the invitation of Total Chess)