‘Magnus now feels human’: Carlsen’s 15-year reign as World No.1 hangs by thread

The fate of Magnus Carlsen’s 15-year reign as the world’s top-ranked player is the biggest talking point at Total Chess’ pilot event. His status has come under threat repeatedly over the past three days with American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in hot pursuit on the live ratings list.

After both Carlsen (against Ian Nepomniachtchi) and Caruana (vs Vladislav Artemiev) were held to draws in the first game of Sunday’s double-header final round, the gap between them was just six rating points, with the Norwegian at a live (real-time) rating of 2802.

On Sunday, in the Carlsen-Nepomniachtchi game, the fate of the game swung multiple times with Carlsen, who has often courted time trouble in the tournament, finding himself in strife before Nepo giving him a get-out-of-jail card to get to a level position. Carlsen was then in a winning position at one point, before the game equalised again before ending in a draw. In the other game too, Caruana and Artemiev both had chances for victory, but ended up with a draw.