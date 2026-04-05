‘Will be curious to go home and check the games now’: Magnus Carlsen on Javokhir Sindarov

The 20-year-old, the youngest in the 8-player lineup, is toying with the world’s elite in what is widely considered the most brutal gauntlet in chess, the final step before a shot at the World Championship title. (FIDE/Yoav Nis)

With Uzbek Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov in hot form in the Candidates, 5-time world champion Magnus Carlsen has reacted to his performance. “I think it was possible to guess that he was one of the main dark horses there. Nobody expects you to go 4.5 out of 5. I will be curious to go home and check the games now,” Carlsen said on the sidelines of the Grenke Freestyle Open in a clip shared by the tournament organisers on their social media accounts.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov, another grandmaster from Uzbekistan, also praised his country-mate for his dominance at the Candidates.

“I’m very happy for Javokhir as he is truly showing his strengths because he’s capable of winning Candidates. He’s now 5.5/6 which is a phenomenal performance, incredible quality of games. I hope he wins this tournament because he fully deserves it. We of course discussed some things before he went to Candidates. And he’s done a great job. He has done a lot of work before tournaments. He has coached many, many seconds. And it’s showing the fruits,” he said.