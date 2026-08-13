The feud, fever & the finish: Carlsen outlasts Niemann at EWC in Paris

A hush followed by a swell of whispers swept through Pavilion 1 at Paris Expo de Versailles. Hans Niemann had just beaten two-time Candidates winner Ian Nepomniachtchi, and most of the crowd knew exactly what that meant. Within seconds, a wave of spectators pressed forward, surrounding the stage from every angle.

It was time. Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann. A duel that had shaken the chess world to its core just a few years ago was about to be replayed in front of a crowd suddenly hungry for drama.

Niemann would have felt confident. After all, the man across the board was unwell. Carlsen had been running sick for two days, struggling to maintain his intensity. Even after a tricky quarterfinal against Andrey Esipenko, his face told the story of a man barely holding it together. But then again, this was Carlsen; a half-fit version of him is still the world’s best endgame grinder.

“I’m not in any shape to play chess, but I managed to survive the first match, so hopefully I can survive one more,” Carlsen had said after beating Esipenko. He was only hoping to survive the day. He did so in some style, earning a day off while the remaining 12 players fought it out in the lower bracket.

Magnus Carlsen takes on Hans Niemann in the Esports World Cup. (Credit: EWC) Magnus Carlsen takes on Hans Niemann in the Esports World Cup. (Credit: EWC)

Oddly, Carlsen was laid back, unusually so for a man facing Niemann. However, his heavy breaths were hard to ignore as Niemann matched him move for move in the first game. Carlsen, playing white, won a pawn early, but Niemann had enough compensation to keep the position balanced. For the longest time, the American responded well, making Carlsen work for every inch of progress.

Trading pieces is a fundamental principle when you have a material advantage, and Carlsen kept looking to exchange. He offered queen trades repeatedly, but Niemann found ways to keep his most powerful weapon on the board. With no time increment, the tension began to rise. Carlsen, even without a clear advantage, kept asking questions, forcing Niemann to spend precious seconds.

Both players felt the heat. Carlsen’s heart rate climbed above 130, matching Niemann’s, as the clock dipped under one minute. But Carlsen kept grinding.

It's time for Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann at Esports World Cup in Paris! pic.twitter.com/1fl2ngijrz — Mayank Chaudhary (@_mayyyank) August 12, 2026

For 79 long moves, the game remained objectively equal. Then, on move 81, Niemann blinked. His bishop to a3 was the only significant mistake and against Carlsen, one mistake is all it takes. The Norwegian tightened the pressure, and Niemann folded.

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In a must-win game with reversed colours, finding a way against Carlsen was always going to be tough. The Norwegian shut the door, winning the match 1.5-0.5 to book his place in the Playoffs alongside Hikaru Nakamura, Alireza Firouzja, and Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

Feud that fueled the fire

What took place before Niemann’s clash against Carlsen had even more theatrics than the duel itself when the American was up against Nepomniachtchi in the quarters.

Niemann, who also shares a long and sour history with Nepomniachtchi, had already been embroiled in controversy with the Russian. The most recent incident came when Nepomniachtchi complained about Niemann’s conduct, refusing to shake his hand in an event and stating that Niemann “needs to learn how to behave.” Niemann had then fired back, claiming that Nepo had problems with the prize fund during their high-profile grudge match in Belgrade in 2026.

Hans Niemann fist pumps after hitting back to beat Ian Nepomniachtchi — who had seemed to be cruising to a draw. Now they play Armageddon! https://t.co/AeghK7e9v8#EWC2026 pic.twitter.com/fd0UIeikG5 — chess24 (@chess24com) August 12, 2026

In Paris, when Niemann went down to Nepomniachtchi in the first game of their quarterfinal clash, it seemed almost over for the American before his campaign could even find rhythm. But Niemann, stubborn and relentless, bounced back immediately in the following game with reversed colours, forcing an Armageddon that visibly irritated the Russian.

The Armageddon tiebreak was pure chaos. Niemann, playing White, had 10 minutes on the clock. Nepomniachtchi, playing Black, had 7 minutes and 20 seconds but held the crucial draw odds, meaning a draw would be enough for him to advance.

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Under extreme time pressure, Nepomniachtchi blundered. With the position calling for a king move to g8, he instead played Kh7, a move that handed the game to his rival on a silver platter. Realising his costly mistake moments later, Nepomniachtchi slammed the table in frustration, repeatedly, before accepting the bitter defeat.

Niemann, on the other hand, couldn’t hide his elation. After taking down his long-time critic, he flashed a wide grin, raised both arms, and soaked in the crowd’s applause, gloating in a victory that felt far bigger than just a quarterfinal win.