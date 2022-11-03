scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Magnus Carlsen not to defend his World Championship title, Ding Liren to face Ian Nepomniachtchi in final

Ding Liren officially replaces Magnus Carlsen in the World Championship match.

Ding Liren (left) will replace Magnus Carlsen in the World Championship final. (File)

Defending champion Magnus Carlsen will not be defending his World Championship title next year. He will be replaced by Ding Liren, who will take on Ian Nepomniachtchi in the final.

Grandmaster Ding Liren received this weekend the official invitation to take part in the FIDE World Championship match 2023, after the current World Champion Magnus Carlsen formally confirmed, in writing, that he gives up his right to take part in the match and defend his title,” FIDE has announced.

“It’s a backdoor chance. I got very lucky to have the chance to play a World Championship match. It’s my best chance for sure. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” Ding was quoted as saying by chess24.

Ding Liren will be the first Chinese player to play a World Championship match.

Carlsen failed to become World Fischer Random Champion last week. In an interview with Icelandic TV station Ruv, the 31-year-old Norwegian talked about his decision to abandon his classical title.

“To me it wasn’t so drastic. It’s something that I’ve thought about a long time. Before the match against Nepomniachtchi, I sort of decided on my own as I’ve felt for a long time that I would not play another match. And that’s what I’ve been telling people in my team, my family that ‘we better enjoy this match, because it’s going to be the last,'” he had said.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 09:07:09 am
