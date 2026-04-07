Magnus Carlsen explains why Javokhir Sindarov’s Candidates performance leaves Uzbek GM in ‘hard position to be in’

At the halfway stage of the Candidates tournament in Cyprus, Uzbek phenom Javokhir Sindarov has coursed into the lead in the open section with a score of 6/7, holding a clear 1 and a ½ point advantage over Fabiano Caruana. His dominance at the event has impressed even former world champion Magnus Carlsen. And while the world no 1 has pointed out that it is “more than likely that Sindarov will win” the Candidates, it is also “hard to be in the position in which he is.”

When Carlsen was asked on the sidelines of the Grenke Chess Festival if he thought Sindarov will win the Candidates, he replied: “I think it’s more than likely that he will win, but it is hard to be in the position in which he is, especially if you are in it for the first time. Because when you get to this point, thoughts start creeping into your head and anything but first place is probably going to be a disappointment. It’s been a lot of fun to follow, that’s for sure. Can’t wait to see what’s going to happen next.”