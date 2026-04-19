Carlsen says Gukesh’s ‘obvious weaknesses’ will cost him World Championship

Magnus Carlsen has weighed in on who he thinks will prevail between Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov, who recently won the Candidates, and D Gukesh ahead of their World Chess Championship match at the end of the year. Sindarov was dominant at the Candidates, taking a healthy lead halfway through the tournament and winning it without losing a single game.

Carlsen has, rather famously, never rated Gukesh too high even though the Norwegian five-time world champion has lost to the Indian a few famous times in the past year or so. The 35-year-old said at the Chess Party in Stockholm, Sweden that while he knows anything can happen in a World Championship match, he backs Sindarov to prevail.