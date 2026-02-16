Magnus Carlsen claims 21st world championship title after pulling rabbit out of hat in game 3 of final vs Fabiano Caruana

Carlsen admitted that he knew the third game was over, and that defeat was inevitable, but kept fighting regardless. It turned out to be the prudent choice.

Written by: Amit Kamath
5 min readFeb 16, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Magnus Carlsen with the trophy, alongside Fabiano Caruana (left) and Nodirbek Abdusattorov. (Photo: Lennart Ootes/Freestyle Chess.)Magnus Carlsen with the trophy, alongside Fabiano Caruana (left) and Nodirbek Abdusattorov. (Photo: Lennart Ootes/Freestyle Chess.)
Make us preferred source on Google

On a dramatic day in the seaside German town of Weissenhaus, Magnus Carlsen won the FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship—his 21st World Championship title—after defeating Fabiano Caruana in a four-game finale late on Sunday. Carlsen has five classical World Championships besides six World Rapid Championships and nine World Blitz Championships. Now Carlsen adds a world title in the one format that was missing.

“It’s certainly not one of my most convincing wins today,” Carlsen told the YouTube channel of Freestyle Chess after winning the title. “… but it feels great to win on a bit of an off-day. I’m a little disappointed that I couldn’t bring the level that I showed yesterday. It feels great to win but I can do even better.”

Caruana, chasing his first ever World Championship crown in any format, had winning positions in three of the four rapid games in the final against Carlsen, but could convert none. The third game between the pair was particularly chastening for the American grandmaster. For, it was there that he held a winning position over Carlsen but threw it away over the span of six moves to get checkmated instead. Caruana was in a winning position from as early as the 15th move after the Norwegian jumped in to capture Caruana’s knight with his bishop on h4 (15…Bxh4). The capture resulted in a dead lost position for Carlsen, where many players would have resigned. Carlsen opted to fight it out. On the 31st move, Caruana made a blunder with his rook and suddenly the positions were equal again. On the 35th and the 36th moves, Caruana then made two more blunders that resulted in a checkmate.

“Very big drama! It wasn’t chess moves that caused Fabi to lose to Carlsen. It was a psychological crack,” declared chess legend Judit Polgar in her analysis of the finale for the official Freestyle Chess stream. “Caruana basically couldn’t believe that he had a winning position. That kind of winning position against someone like Carlsen. Fabi destroyed himself.”

INTERACTIVE: How Carlsen survived and then won game 3 against Caruana

Carlsen admitted that he knew the game was over, and that defeat was inevitable, but kept fighting regardless. It turned out to be the prudent choice.

“I thought I was doing reasonably well for a long time and then I missed one of his resources and then I reacted poorly. Usually when you get a completely lost position, it happens gradually. But in this case I captured his knight (15…Bxh4) and then I realised he has an in-between check and I can resign. I still had a little bit of hope. At one point when he found some nice moves, I thought this game was over,” Carlsen admitted in an interview with the official broadcast.

Story continues below this ad

The World No 1 also said that in game 3 there was a point at the end when he knew he could have forced a draw, but opted to push for a win because he could “smell blood”.

“I had been on the ropes for this third game and the second game was not easy either. I thought I was not going to get an easier chance than this. Fortunately, he collapsed in a matter of a few moves. I was very happy with that part: the fact that I was able to psychologically reset and play for a win when I could.

“It is a bit strange when it happens so suddenly that you just go from thinking that your position is completely fine and then it’s just lost, you don’t really have that much time to think about what’s happened. I tried to dig in. There were quite a big of early knockout punches that he missed,” Carlsen said while talking about where his opponent had gone wrong. “I knew that whenever he gets very low on time the quality of his play drops. Very significantly. When he was giving me checks at the end it seemed that he was getting more and more frustrated.”

  1. 01

    Other results

    In the match for the third place at the FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship, Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeated German grandmaster Vincent Keymer while Hans Niemann defeated Arjun Erigaisi 2–0 to claim fifth place. Levon Aronian won his Armageddon against Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) to take seventh place.

Carlsen also said that his biggest challenge on Sunday—something that could have prevented him from adding a 21st World Championship crown to his kitty—was physical exhaustion.

Story continues below this ad

“In the fourth game, I could feel at the start that I was so exhausted. It’s been a few long days here and a few long days in London before that (for the Speed Chess Championship). I didn’t have any strength left whatsoever. But I could tell that he wasn’t really playing that great. It was just a dogfight, honestly.”

Caruana, who will now focus his energies on doing well at the upcoming Candidates tournament with an eye on making it to his second World Championship fight, was in a bit of a shock at the end of the day after missing the best chance of his career of winning a World Championship title.

“That position was easily winning in many ways. Also, very practical ways to do it. Some less practical, but winning ways too. I just didn’t choose any one of them. It’s pretty sour right now,” Caruana admitted. He did add with a grin: “I’ll probably forget about it by tomorrow.”

Amit Kamath
Amit Kamath
twitter
instagram

Amit Kamath is Assistant Editor at The Indian Express and is based in Mumbai. He primarily writes on chess and Olympic sports, and co-hosts the Game Time podcast, a weekly offering from Express Sports. He also writes a weekly chess column, On The Moves. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah masterclass in Colombo: the fast bowler Pakistan wishes they had produced
But great fast bowlers take the surface out of the equation. Like Bumrah. (AP Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: How did Ishan Kishan turn his worst match-up into 77 off 40 against Pakistan?
Ishan Kishan India vs Pakistan

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
IND PAK
India defeat Pakistan by 61 runs in lopsided contest in T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Best of Express
How India plans to shape the AI conversation
Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the venue for the AI Summit that begins on February 16.
Om Birla to represent India as Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
LS Speaker Om Birla to attend Rahman swearing-in tomorrow
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
When Shah Rukh Khan brought in private plane within an hour at Wasim Akram's request for KKR players: 'Ladke thak jayenge...'
As India and Pakistan are set to face each other at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, a few comments from bowling legend Wasim Akram about Shah Rukh Khan have resurfaced.
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan left with no answers as once-great rivalry with India becomes one-sided debacle
India vs Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket, they say. Except it hasn't been a rivalry for years now. And Sunday night showed why. (AP Photo)
US audacity, not reciprocity
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
'It all comes down to...': Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a 'dating tip you didn't ask for, but need'
dating, dating tip, valentines day, Rujuta Diwekar
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News