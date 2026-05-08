Heartbreak in tie-break: Magnus Carlsen denies Arjun Erigaisi TePe Sigeman title with sudden-death win

The near-miss streak and the jinx of missing out on titles by a whisker continue to haunt India’s No. 1 Arjun Erigaisi, as he fell short of winning the 2026 TePe Sigeman Tournament after losing to World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a sudden-death tie-break, despite tying for first place.

The overnight sole leader, Arjun suffered a major scare against Andy Woodward before the before American teenager messed up a completely winning position in the final round in Malmö, Sweden on Thursday. Woodward blundered in a tricky knight-versus-bishop endgame while holding an extra pawn, allowing Arjun to shut the door and salvage a draw from a hopeless position. The result took Arjun to five points, while the nearest chasing pack of Carlsen and 14-year-old Turkish prodigy Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus faced each other. A draw in their game would have handed the title to the Indian.