Heartbreak in tie-break: Magnus Carlsen denies Arjun Erigaisi TePe Sigeman title with sudden-death win

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The near-miss streak and the jinx of missing out on titles by a whisker continue to haunt India’s No. 1 Arjun Erigaisi, as he fell short of winning the 2026 TePe Sigeman Tournament after losing to World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a sudden-death tie-break, despite tying for first place.
The overnight sole leader, Arjun suffered a major scare against Andy Woodward before the before American teenager messed up a completely winning position in the final round in Malmö, Sweden on Thursday. Woodward blundered in a tricky knight-versus-bishop endgame while holding an extra pawn, allowing Arjun to shut the door and salvage a draw from a hopeless position. The result took Arjun to five points, while the nearest chasing pack of Carlsen and 14-year-old Turkish prodigy Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus faced each other. A draw in their game would have handed the title to the Indian.
But as fate would have it – and as Carlsen has done in so many events – a comeback from behind saw him beat Erdogmus to draw level with Arjun for first place. It was a complete brain-fade moment for the teenager, who underestimated his drawn position and allowed Carlsen to strike back after playing a tremendous game right up until the very end.
The loss was heartbreaking for the Turkish sensation, who could not control his emotions and broke down in tears after losing to Carlsen.
The tie-break saw Carlsen and Arjun engage in a set of three-minute blitz matches. The Norwegian maestro struck first, beating Arjun with the black pieces to take the lead. The second tie-break became a must-win for the Indian, as a draw would have meant the title going to Carlsen. Under pressure, Arjun stepped up and delivered a win on demand that too with dark pieces, to force sudden death.
The sudden death then unfolded in familiar fashion, with Carlsen winning when it mattered most to eventually claim the TePe Sigeman tournament title.
The five-time world champion endured a poor start to the event after losing to Jorden van Foreest in the fourth round and managing only two points from his first four games. That loss sparked a transformation in Carlsen, as he went on to win his final three rounds, beating Zhu Jiner, Andy Woodward, and Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus in succession.