Magnus Carlsen has pulled a fast one, or call it a fast classical one! The World No 1 from Norway created a fresh controversy at the pilot event of Total Chess in Budapest by forfeiting the fast classic game against the female Kazakh grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva on Tuesday night.

Carlsen and Bibisara had played six games across rapid and blitz before the fast classic game was to be played. Carlsen had won three blitz games and both the rapid game before deciding to forfeit the fast classical game. The fourth blitz game between the duo had ended in a draw.

Despite the forfeit, Carlsen leads the tie by an 11.5-8.5 margin, with the forfeit in fast classic earning the Kazakh grandmaster eight points. Both players will be back on the board facing off on Wednesday.