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Magnus Carlsen has pulled a fast one, or call it a fast classical one! The World No 1 from Norway created a fresh controversy at the pilot event of Total Chess in Budapest by forfeiting the fast classic game against the female Kazakh grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva on Tuesday night.
Carlsen and Bibisara had played six games across rapid and blitz before the fast classic game was to be played. Carlsen had won three blitz games and both the rapid game before deciding to forfeit the fast classical game. The fourth blitz game between the duo had ended in a draw.
Despite the forfeit, Carlsen leads the tie by an 11.5-8.5 margin, with the forfeit in fast classic earning the Kazakh grandmaster eight points. Both players will be back on the board facing off on Wednesday.
“There will be no classical game as I understood, the match is over. The only consequence of not showing up is that you will lose a totally useless game. I think that if you play a World Championship and it counts for points and such, I can understand. But this is not a show tournament — if the match is done, its done. In the end, if you play games after, it shall not be rated because it’s always been like that. And if they want to do things differently here… yeah. This is my decision on this topic,” Carlsen was quoted as telling Norway’s TV2 by ChessBase India.
Carlsen’s act earned the Norwegian criticism from the chess community.
“Dignity and courtesy took a fall long before the rating,” India’s Olympiad chess captain Srinath Narayanan wrote on X.
“Hard to comment on such a pathetic unsporsmanlike conduct,” wrote Emil Sutovsky, now FIDE’s Chief Executive Adviser and who has been the international chess federation’s CEO.
Carlsen has had a wretched run of form in the fast classical format at the Total Chess’ pilot event. In the group stages, he could not win a single game out of the 10 he played, besides losing one game to Armenia’s Haik Martirosyan. Since fast classical games now count towards classical rating, thanks to this sequence of results at Budapest, Carlsen has lost 22 rating points, to come perilously close to falling out of the 2800 rating bracket. A few times in the group stages, he was almost overhauled as the World No 1 by American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in the classical ratings.
Fast classic is an accelerated form of classical chess with players having just 45 minutes on their clock at the start with a 30-second increment for each move.
“The Budapest pilot is an important learning exercise for Total Chess. While we have developed the format and regulations with considerable thought and input, the real test is how they work in a live competitive environment. We want to hear directly from the players and arbiters, understand their experiences and take on board constructive feedback. Our objective is to assess whether any refinements are required before the inaugural edition in March 2027. We are not approaching this with a predetermined view that the rules need to change; rather, we want to ensure that we have tested the format thoroughly and are taking the best possible version of it into its inaugural season,” Kjell Madland, CEO of Total Chess told the media.