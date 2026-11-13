Carlsen’s 15-year reign as World no 1 under threat after defeat at Total Chess

Magnus Carlsen’s 15-year reign as the world No. 1 is facing its first real threat after he lost the first game of the third round of the Total Chess pilot tournament to Armenian grandmaster Haik Martirosyan, before American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana defeated Germany’s Vincent Keymer.

If the same sequence of results is repeated in the second games on Friday, with Carlsen losing to Martirosyan and Caruana beating Keymer, the five-time world champion from Norway will be dethroned as the world No. 1 in the live ratings for the first time in 15 years. Live ratings are updated in real time, while FIDE publishes its monthly rating list at the start of each month.