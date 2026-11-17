On Instagram, the modern barometer of popularity, Levy Rozman has 2.5 million followers, which puts him at par with one of the greatest chess players in history, Magnus Carlsen, and almost a million ahead of the current world champion, D Gukesh. On YouTube, where he is affectionately referred to as the Internet’s chess teacher, Rozman’s 8.6 million subscribers easily dwarf those of Hikaru Nakamura’s, who prefers his content creator hat to that of a player these days.

But Rozman, popularly known by his screen name Gotham Chess, shrugs off any comparisons.

“Those are cool (numbers), but if Magnus wanted, he could have many more followers. So could Gukesh. I’m a content creator, so I’m happy with whatever followers I have on any platform. But I’m definitely not sitting there checking every day or anything like that. If one of them passes me tomorrow, I won’t be upset,” Rozman tells The Indian Express on the sidelines of the Total Chess pilot tournament, where he’s the face of the daily highlights show.