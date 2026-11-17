Amit Kamath is Assistant Editor at The Indian Express and is based in Mumbai. He primarily writes on... Read More
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On Instagram, the modern barometer of popularity, Levy Rozman has 2.5 million followers, which puts him at par with one of the greatest chess players in history, Magnus Carlsen, and almost a million ahead of the current world champion, D Gukesh. On YouTube, where he is affectionately referred to as the Internet’s chess teacher, Rozman’s 8.6 million subscribers easily dwarf those of Hikaru Nakamura’s, who prefers his content creator hat to that of a player these days.
But Rozman, popularly known by his screen name Gotham Chess, shrugs off any comparisons.
“Those are cool (numbers), but if Magnus wanted, he could have many more followers. So could Gukesh. I’m a content creator, so I’m happy with whatever followers I have on any platform. But I’m definitely not sitting there checking every day or anything like that. If one of them passes me tomorrow, I won’t be upset,” Rozman tells The Indian Express on the sidelines of the Total Chess pilot tournament, where he’s the face of the daily highlights show.
“Frankly, Gukesh should be doing more social media because he’s a cool guy. Of course, he’s not playing the same game as me,” he adds, mentioning that Indians constitute the second-largest follower base for his YouTube channel, after Americans.
Rozman is the perfect poster boy for the post-pandemic rise of chess viewership, his own popularity explosion synchronising with that period. Since starting his YouTube channel in August 2018, he has recorded just over a video every day, many of them recap videos or educational content where he is trying to simplify chess.
Prior to the pandemic, Rozman worked as a chess teacher in New York from the age of 19 to 24, whilst also chasing a statistics degree. He was figuring out his calling between mathematics and banking. Soon enough, however, he realised his calling belonged to chess.
When the pandemic struck, Rozman took his talents online.
“When COVID happened, I thought, let’s cover some online tournaments and make YouTube videos as a fun side hustle. In 2020, I still looked at some of these top players as Gods. I still felt beneath all these people,” recounts Rozman.
The reaction from those close to him was not entirely unexpected.
“I do remember the day I decided to email the school where I had taught chess for five years. I didn’t know if it was the right decision. I didn’t know whether COVID was going to end in a month and I’d lose all these students. That was around June 2020. When I told my grandparents on my mom’s side, who I talked to quite frequently, how much my channel was growing, they’d say, ‘Yeah, yeah, but come on. I know it’s cool now, but you have to think about your future. You need health insurance, which you only get through a private job,’” laughs Rozman.
A year after he took the plunge into full-time content creating, he hit a million subscribers in 2021.
“But my grandparents were still not fully convinced that this was something that I could pursue full time. Maybe I just have very stubborn family members. So now it’s funny that when I go with my friends for dinner, sometimes they need to take pictures of me with fans. It’s my life now. Many people remember me when I was nobody. I remember me when I was nobody and two weeks ago I played chess with Harry Kane,” says Rozman.
He has not forgotten about the days when it was social suicide — as he puts it — to go to school and say he played chess. “It’s just crazy how this board game I grew up getting bullied for (being too nerdy as a schoolkid) has led to me being an international superstar because of it. I might wake up from this dream at any moment.”
(The writer is in Budapest at the invitation of Total Chess)