Who are the only two left-handed players at the chess Candidates at Cyprus?

Representative Image: Who are the only two lefties at Cyprus Candidates?(FIDE/Anna Shtourman)

It doesn’t matter a jot. Not an iota in chess of the classical format, though ambidextrous players might find the blitz or the Armageddon to be a good go. But there are only two players at the Candidates tournament in Cyprus who might play left handed.

Both Americans Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura play it straight up right, though Hans Niemann is a southpaw. Another American Awonder Liang plays with his left, according to a list prepared by Fuettli on Reddit. Andrey Esipenko scrambled with right, and the only Russian leftie in the Top 50 might be Daniil Dubov. Gawain Jones of England and Kirill Shevchenko of Romania, Dmitrij Kollars of Germany are the other southpaw.