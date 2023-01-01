Koustav Chatterjee becomes India’s 78th Grandmaster

Koustav Chatterjee became India’s 78th Grandmaster in MPL 59th National Senior Chess Championship in New Delhi on Saturday.

The 19-year-old drew his game against GM Mitrabha Guha. Koustav cruised through the game. Mitrabha could have gone for a win, however, Koustav mixed up the order in the endgame and he managed to draw it to secure his final GM norm.

Koustav earned his maiden GM-norm in 2021 October at Sheikh Russel GM 2021 in Bangladesh. Then the teenager appeared for his Class 12 board examinations in the first half of 2022. He continued playing chess through these times managing exams. He even participated in a tournament. Exactly a year later, the teenager scored his second GM-norm at Asian Continental Championship 2022 in November. He crossed 2500 in the August FIDE rating list.

Koustav hailing from Kolkata becomes West Bengal’s tenth Grandmaster. Koustav has managed his chess and studies well on his journey from IM to GM title.

GM Abhijeet Gupta and Koustav are leading MPL 59th National Senior Chess Championship with a score of 8/10. After three more rounds a spot at the World Cup is awaiting the winner.