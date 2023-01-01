scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Koustav Chatterjee becomes India’s 78th Grandmaster

The 19-year-old drew his game against GM Mitrabha Guha. Koustav cruised through the game. Mitrabha could have gone for a win, however, Koustav mixed up the order in the endgame and he managed to draw it to secure his final GM norm.

19-year-old Koustav Chatterjee on Saturday became India’s 78th Grandmaster. (Twitter)
Listen to this article
Koustav Chatterjee becomes India’s 78th Grandmaster
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Koustav Chatterjee became India’s 78th Grandmaster in MPL 59th National Senior Chess Championship in New Delhi on Saturday.

The 19-year-old drew his game against GM Mitrabha Guha. Koustav cruised through the game. Mitrabha could have gone for a win, however, Koustav mixed up the order in the endgame and he managed to draw it to secure his final GM norm.

Koustav earned his maiden GM-norm in 2021 October at Sheikh Russel GM 2021 in Bangladesh. Then the teenager appeared for his Class 12 board examinations in the first half of 2022. He continued playing chess through these times managing exams. He even participated in a tournament. Exactly a year later, the teenager scored his second GM-norm at Asian Continental Championship 2022 in November. He crossed 2500 in the August FIDE rating list.

Koustav hailing from Kolkata becomes West Bengal’s tenth Grandmaster. Koustav has managed his chess and studies well on his journey from IM to GM title.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

GM Abhijeet Gupta and Koustav are leading MPL 59th National Senior Chess Championship with a score of 8/10. After three more rounds a spot at the World Cup is awaiting the winner.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 14:25 IST
Next Story

IBPS declares provisional results for various posts; check details

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 01: Latest News
close