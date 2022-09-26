scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Julius Baer Cup: Indian GM Erigaisi goes down to Carlsen in final

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi went down against world no 1 Magnus Carlsen in the final of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament, losing the second match 0-2. Having won the first match, the Norwegian had the advantage and he won the first two games of the second match to close out […]

Arjun Erigaisi went down against world no 1 Magnus Carlsen in the final. (FILE)

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi went down against world no 1 Magnus Carlsen in the final of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament, losing the second match 0-2.

Having won the first match, the Norwegian had the advantage and he won the first two games of the second match to close out the finale early on Monday.

Having won the first match, comprising four games, 2.5-0.5, Carlsen needed to only draw the second to take the top prize.

He won two games of the second match and shut out Erigaisi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...Premium
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...

The final was a two-match affair with each match consisting of four games. If the players had won a match each, a blitz tie-break would have been required to decide the winner.

Requiring to win the second match to have a chance to push the final to a tie-break, the 19-year old Indian player found himself in trouble against the world no.1 in red-hot form.

Erigaisi resigned on move 48 and slipped into further trouble.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The second game was over in 52 moves as Carlsen dashed the Indian GM’s hopes.

Advertisement

Carlsen had been unstoppable in the preliminary phase and lost just one game, resigning after just two moves against Hans Niemann and subsequently dropping a game to Lev Aronian in the quarterfinals.

Carlsen’s performance makes him the first player to hit the historic 2900 Tour Rating mark.

Erigaisi, with a fine performance in the Julius Baer Cup, part of the Meltwater Chess Tour, has qualified for the eight-player tour final in San Francisco later this year.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 11:03:24 am
Next Story

Delhi: Dhaula Kuan to airport stretch to get ‘aesthetic upgrade’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vsAUS, AUS vs IND, India beat AUstralia, India win series 2-1, Photo of India vs AUstralia, Hyderabad T20I, Virat Kohli batting, Suryakumar Yadav batting,
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I | In Pics: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli power India to T20 series win over Australia
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 26: Latest News