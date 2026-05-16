Judit Polgar dismisses Vaishali’s chances against Ju Wenjun: ‘Need to improve quite a bit’

(FROM LEFT) Lei Tingjie, Ju Wenjun, Kateryna Lagno and Vaishali Rameshbabu on the podium after the World Rapid and Blitz Championship in New York. (PHOTO: FIDE via Michal Walusza)

The strongest woman ever to play chess, Judit Polgar, has given her verdict on who she feels will win the upcoming Women’s World Chess Championship. The legendary Hungarian has placed her bets on the defending and five-time World Champion, China’s Ju Wenjun, to successfully defend her crown for a record sixth time against India’s R Vaishali.

Polgar said Ju will be a very big challenge for Vaishali, and the Indian would need to significantly improve her game in order to be ready for the high-stakes event.

“Well, it’s a very tough match and very interesting. Ju Wenjun already has experience playing in World Championship matches. She’s very tough, very much ready for long games, and the big experience is something that matters a lot,” she told FIDE, the international chess federation.