From beating Anand to Firouzja: Javokhir Sindarov powers Gambits to top spot

Javokhir Sindarov has played across every board category in the Global Chess League. Starting on the Prodigy board, he climbed to Superstar Men and finally to the Icon board, completing the progression in four seasons. Ahead of the ongoing edition, the Uzbek grandmaster made it clear he was here to win and not necessarily for fun, and across the five days of action, he backed up his words.
For a second consecutive day, Sindarov steered the Fyers American Gambits across the finish line with his individual brilliance.
While a time-scramble blunder from Viswanathan Anand handed him victory on Tuesday, Sindarov left nothing to chance on Wednesday. Clinical from start to finish, he took down Alireza Firouzja on the top board to secure a hard-fought win over Triveni Continental Kings, propelling the Gambits back to the top of the table ahead of the Alpine APL Pipers. With every other board ending in a draw, his solitary victory proved decisive in a tight, low-scoring contest.
Earlier in the day, the Pipers secured three match points with an 11-6 win over the CheQ Mumba Masters. Magnus Carlsen, Anish Giri, and Volodar Murzin all converted their games with the white pieces, handing Pipers a comfortable win. Harika Dronavalli was a lone bright spot for Mumba, defeating Divya Deshmukh, while Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Carissa Yip settled for draws.
It proved to be a miserable Wednesday for the Mumba Masters, who dropped both their fixtures. Following their defeat to the Pipers, they suffered another 11-6 loss to Viswanathan Anand’s PBG Alaskan Knights. On the individual front, Anand’s tournament remains a struggle as he searches for his first win; across seven matches, the former world champion has drawn two and lost five.
Meanwhile, Triveni Continental Kings, who reached the finals in every previous edition, continue to endure a dismal campaign. After opening with three straight defeats, they briefly recovered with back-to-back wins, only to slump again with two losses on Wednesday. While they pushed the Gambits close, they were later dismantled 15-3 by Ganges Grandmasters. Following draws on the top three boards, Ganges’ lower order of Polina Shuvalova, Stavroula Tsolakidou, and Leon Luke Mendonca swept their games with the black pieces to seal a dominant rout.
Gambits, Pipers and Grandmasters are tied on 12 match points each, with 60 game points keeping Gambits in the front. However, they have played 7 in contrast to six played by Pipers and Grandmasters. Masters and Knights both have 9 match points in 7 games, with just 1 game point separating both sides. TCK are at the bottom with just 6 match points from 7 games.
(The writer is in Bengaluru at the invitation of Global Chess League)