From beating Anand to Firouzja: Javokhir Sindarov powers Gambits to top spot

Javokhir Sindarov has played across every board category in the Global Chess League. Starting on the Prodigy board, he climbed to Superstar Men and finally to the Icon board, completing the progression in four seasons. Ahead of the ongoing edition, the Uzbek grandmaster made it clear he was here to win and not necessarily for fun, and across the five days of action, he backed up his words.

For a second consecutive day, Sindarov steered the Fyers American Gambits across the finish line with his individual brilliance.

While a time-scramble blunder from Viswanathan Anand handed him victory on Tuesday, Sindarov left nothing to chance on Wednesday. Clinical from start to finish, he took down Alireza Firouzja on the top board to secure a hard-fought win over Triveni Continental Kings, propelling the Gambits back to the top of the table ahead of the Alpine APL Pipers. With every other board ending in a draw, his solitary victory proved decisive in a tight, low-scoring contest.