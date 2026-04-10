‘Everyone’s letting Javokhir Sindarov do whatever he wants with them at Candidates’, says Levon Aronian

After 10 rounds of the Candidates tournament in Cyprus, Uzbek phenom Javokhir Sindarov holds a significant edge heading into the last four rounds. A cushion of a two-point lead over the rest of the field means that at the end of the year, we may very well have a World Championship battle between two of the youngest contenders at the World Championship in history with the 20-year-old Sindarov taking on a 19-year-old Gukesh. One of the men impressed by Sindarov’s rampaging run at the Candidates is chess legend Levon Aronian.

“I feel like somehow everybody’s kind of collapsing and just letting Sindarov do anything he wants with them,” Aronian told the St Louis Chess Club’s YouTube channel in an interview while Sindarov was playing against Praggnanandhaa in the 10th round on Thursday. “I think this Candidates tournament is not as exciting as we all were hoping for. Especially for our boys (US stars Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura).”