Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

It’s fairly easy to cheat in chess: Magnus Carlsen

Magnus Carlsen said that cheaters in the future should not be taken lightly either online or over the board.

World Champion Magnus Carlsen (Twitter/All India Chess Federation)

Reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen in an interview has hinted that it is easy to cheat in chess. Two days after his latest resignation, Carlsen in an interview with chess23.com opened about cheating in chess.

“I think individual people will answer the question differently depending on their own experiences. I think regardless of whether it’s a massive problem or not, it’s I think fairly easy to cheat and, on a general basis, I think that cheaters in the future should not be taken lightly either online or over the board,” he said.

Earlier this week, Carlsen quit his preliminary matchup against Hans Niemann after just two moves in the Julius Baer Generation Cup.

However, he refuted to comment on why he withdrew but he praised Hans Niemann.

“Unfortunately, I cannot particularly speak on that but people can draw their own conclusions and they certainly have. I have to say I’m very impressed by Niemann’s play and I think his mentor Maxim Dlugy must be doing a great job,” he said.

Earlier this month Carlsen had quit the $500,000 Sinquefield Cup following a defeat against Niemann, confirming his withdrawal by posting a video of a famous quote by football manager Jose Mourinho: “If I speak, I am in big trouble.”

Niemann had responded to the claims in an interview at the Sinquefield Cup by saying he was willing to play naked to prove he was not cheating.

No evidence of cheating has come out ever since Carlsen’s withdrawal, but chess.com, the world’s leading platform, banned Niemann following the controversy.

Carlsen’s move sent the chess world speculating over whether or not Niemann had been cheating, a debate he will invariably reignite by his latest resignation, which is seen as a protest.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 12:57:28 pm
