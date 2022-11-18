scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

It’s Chess over Twitter for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic

Doncic gets the attention of Magnus Carlsen and Gary Kasparov after saying he’s doesn’t he doesn’t spend time on social media and instead plays chess on his phone.

Luka DoncicDallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, with the night off for rest, watches from the bench during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Dallas (AP)

We know that chess can be quite addictive. Social media can be addictive too. For Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic though, it’s always the former over the latter — when he is not on court, that is.

Unlike most of his contemporaries, 23-year-old Doncic says he doesn’t spend too much time on social media.
During a media conference, when asked what he does on his phone if not be on social media, “I just play chess on my phone,” came the reply.

The world is fixated on Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, but Doncic seemed to have no idea about it. All he could do was respond with a shrug of his shoulders and a simple reply.

Like basketball, the three-time All-NBA first teamer, wins against the computer, more often than not, he says.
“I play online. But I win, mostly,” he said to the question if the computer usually wins.

Doncic’s comments about chess got the attention of reigning five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen and chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov.

Doncic’s love for chess is not unknown. He often uses chess analogies in press conferences. Like the time in 2021 when he was asked how to dissect a defense, he told TNT: “It’s like playing chess: you’ve got to take your time and see the moves.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

In 2020, during NBA’s season in the bio-bubble, Doncic was seen playing chess by the pool while his teammates swam.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 01:33:10 pm
Next Story

Kapil Sharma claps back with Himmatwala as Ajay Devgn talks about his flop film: ‘100-200 films mei 1-2 flop ho bhi gayi toh…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 18: Latest News