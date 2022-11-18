It’s Chess over Twitter for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic

We know that chess can be quite addictive. Social media can be addictive too. For Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic though, it’s always the former over the latter — when he is not on court, that is.

Unlike most of his contemporaries, 23-year-old Doncic says he doesn’t spend too much time on social media.

During a media conference, when asked what he does on his phone if not be on social media, “I just play chess on my phone,” came the reply.

The world is fixated on Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, but Doncic seemed to have no idea about it. All he could do was respond with a shrug of his shoulders and a simple reply.

Like basketball, the three-time All-NBA first teamer, wins against the computer, more often than not, he says.

“I play online. But I win, mostly,” he said to the question if the computer usually wins.

Doncic’s comments about chess got the attention of reigning five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen and chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov.

Doncic’s love for chess is not unknown. He often uses chess analogies in press conferences. Like the time in 2021 when he was asked how to dissect a defense, he told TNT: “It’s like playing chess: you’ve got to take your time and see the moves.”

In 2020, during NBA’s season in the bio-bubble, Doncic was seen playing chess by the pool while his teammates swam.