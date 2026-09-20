Israel’s Olympiad matches rescheduled as Singapore, Colombia agree to early start for Yom Kippur

When nearly 400 teams across the men’s and women’s sections of the 2026 Chess Olympiad in Samarkand began their fifth round on Sunday, three countries and their four teams were missing from action at the Silk Road International Exhibition Centre. Israel’s games in both the Open and Women’s sections, against Singapore and Colombia respectively, had been rescheduled and relocated to the Savitsky Hotel.

The change was made to accommodate the observance of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, which begins at sundown.

“Due to the observance of Yom Kippur on September 20, the Israeli Open and Women’s teams need to complete their Round 5 games of the FIDE Chess Olympiad earlier than the standard playing schedule would normally allow,” FIDE explained the reason behind the rescheduling.