scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Indian player Priyanka Nutakki expelled from junior world meet

The tournament Appeals Committee reconfirmed the expulsion decision on an appeal filed by the Indian team.

The point scored by Nutakki in the sixth round was awarded to her rival Govhar Beydullayeva. ( Source : Priyanka Nuttaki /Twitter )

India’s woman Grandmaster Priyanka Nutakki was expelled from the World Junior Chess Championship being held in Italy currently for having a pair of ear buds in her jacket pocket, according to the world chess federation (FIDE).

The 20-year-old Priyanka (ELO rating 2326) was found to have a pair of earbuds a banned item in chess tournaments in her jacket during a routine check. “While there is no indication of foul play on her part, earbuds are strictly forbidden at the playing hall. Carrying these devices during a game is a violation of fair-play policies, and it is penalised with the loss of the game and expulsion from the tournament,” FIDE said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The point scored by Nutakki in the sixth round was awarded to her rival Govhar Beydullayeva. The tournament Appeals Committee reconfirmed the expulsion decision on an appeal filed by the Indian team.

Indian team officials could not be reached for a reaction. Nutakki had scored four points in the first five rounds with three wins and two draws.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:24:33 pm
Next Story

Why has Pune recorded 339 per cent surplus rain this October?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Different moods of all 16 team captains before the T20 World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 18: Latest News