scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Indian chess players Pranav Anand, Ilamparthi win titles

The top-seeded Anand, who Thursday became the country's 76th Grandmaster, scored nine points from 11 rounds to emerge clear winner.

Anand remained unbeaten through the 11 rounds and posted seven wins apart from four draws. He drew his 11th and last round game against France's Droin Augustin after scoring over Armenia's Emin Ohanyan in round 10.

India’s Pranav Anand and AR Ilamparthi emerged champions in the Open under-16 and under-14 categories respectively in the World Youth Chess Championship .

The top-seeded Anand, who Thursday became the country’s 76th Grandmaster, scored nine points from 11 rounds to emerge clear winner. He was half a point ahead of the rest of the field. Anand’s compatriot M Pranesh, who was the second seed, finished joint third with eight points along with three others.

Anand remained unbeaten through the 11 rounds and posted seven wins apart from four draws. He drew his 11th and last round game against France’s Droin Augustin after scoring over Armenia’s Emin Ohanyan in round 10.

Pranesh, on the other hand, recorded six wins and four draws. However, a defeat at the hands of Ohanyan in round six hurt his title chances.

Like Anand, Ilamparthi was half a point ahead of the rest of the field with 9.5 points from 11 rounds. Though he lost to Ukraine’s Artem Berin in the fourth round, he won nine games and drew one to claim the top prize. In the Open under-18 event, Sohan Kamotra took the 14th place with 7 points while S Harshad (6.5 points) had to be content with 24th place.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...

Among the girls, Mrittika Mallick finished fourth in the girls under-14 section with 8 points. Also, Anupam M Sreekumar and H G Pragnya secured seventh and eighth place respectively. In the girls under-18 event, S Kanishka with 7.5 points took sixth place while Rakshitta Ravi finished eighth, also with the same number of points

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 10:32:05 pm
Next Story

Bombay HC warns Mumbai Metropolitan Region civic bodies to comply with directions against illegal structures

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Roger Federer announces retirement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 16: Latest News