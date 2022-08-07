scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Indian chess legend Anand becomes FIDE deputy president

The elections to the world chess body were held during the FIDE Congress which is being conducted here alongside the 44th Chess Olympiad.

By: PTI |
August 7, 2022 2:21:53 pm
Norway Chess, Viswanathan AnandChess legend and 5 times Wolrd Champion Anand has been elected as the Vice President of FIDE

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand was on Sunday elected deputy president of FIDE, the sport’s world governing body, while incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term.

Five-time world champion Anand was part of Dvorkovich’s team. Dvorkovich received 157 votes as against 16 by his rival Andrii Baryshpolets while the number of invalid votes was 1 and abstentions stood at 5.

