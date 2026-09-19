‘We’re the top seeds!’: Divya Deshmukh exudes confidence as India beat Mongolia for 4th win

The Indian women’s team at the 2026 Chess Olympiad is showing no signs of slowing down. On Saturday, the defending champions dispatched Mongolia 3.0-1.0 in Samarkand, extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

It was the lower boards, Divya Deshmukh and Savitha Shri B, who pushed the side over the finishing line with wins on Board 3 and Board 4 respectively. Divya brushed aside WCM Khishigbaatar Bayasgalan with black pieces, whereas Savitha defeated IM Batkhuyag Munguntuul with white.

Veteran Indian Koneru Humpy avoided a big mishap, sustaining pressure from Woman International Master (WIM) Bat-Erdene Mungunzul on the top board before managing half a point from the clash.