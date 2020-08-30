scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 30, 2020
India lose out in dramatic final moments of Chess Olympiad final, file appeal

India went toe to toe with Russia in the Chess Olympiad final on Sunday, but lost in the end as Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost internet connection and were declared to have lost on time. India have filed an official appeal.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 30, 2020 6:59:46 pm
Viswanathan AnandViswanathan Anand (File)

India stretched Russia to the brink in the Chess Olympiad final on Sunday, but lost out in a frantic finish, with two Indian players declared to have lost on time after an apparent loss of internet connection for them. This was the first time FIDE, the international chess federation, was holding the Olympiad in an online format.

The Indian team, being represented by Captain Vidit Gujrathi, former world champion Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, young prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, Pentala Harikrishna and Divya Deshmukh, were playing in their first Olympiad final against Russia.

Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lose connection with the server and lose on time. India filed an official appeal against the result because of the controversial manner of the finish.

FIDE said the issue is under investigation.

Deshmukh was in a winning position before the loss of connection in the final round.

READ | Indian chess’s T20 specialist: Nihal Sarin

Earlier in the final, the first round had ended in a 3-3 deadlock. The second round was level and the match was set for an Armageddon finish before Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh were declared to have lost on time.

Incidentally, India’s quarterfinal victory against Armenia had also been dogged by similar complaints of a server crash. Armenian players had lodged an appeal saying they had lost internet connection but the appeal had been turned down. India then beat Poland in the semifinal to qualify for Sunday’s final.

