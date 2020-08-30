India lose out in dramatic final moments of Chess Olympiad final, file appeal

Viswanathan Anand (File)

India stretched Russia to the brink in the Chess Olympiad final on Sunday, but lost out in a frantic finish, with two Indian players declared to have lost on time after an apparent loss of internet connection for them. This was the first time FIDE, the international chess federation, was holding the Olympiad in an online format.

The Indian team, being represented by Captain Vidit Gujrathi, former world champion Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy, D Harika, young prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, Pentala Harikrishna and Divya Deshmukh, were playing in their first Olympiad final against Russia.

Dramatic finale of the ultimate match at the #ChessOlympiad: Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost their games on time! — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 30, 2020

Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lose connection with the server and lose on time. India filed an official appeal against the result because of the controversial manner of the finish.

FIDE said the issue is under investigation.

Deshmukh was in a winning position before the loss of connection in the final round.

What a tragedy for the youngling @DivyaDeshmukh05 to lose on time! She found this beautiful plan of Bg2-f1-e2-d1-c2 to reach a near winning position! @chesscom_in @chesscom #ChessOlympiad pic.twitter.com/tlekBwxhjA — Venkat Saravanan (@reachvsara) August 30, 2020

Earlier in the final, the first round had ended in a 3-3 deadlock. The second round was level and the match was set for an Armageddon finish before Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh were declared to have lost on time.

Definitely a server crash. All of us got logged out at the same time: India non playing captain Srinath Narayanan — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) August 30, 2020

Incidentally, India’s quarterfinal victory against Armenia had also been dogged by similar complaints of a server crash. Armenian players had lodged an appeal saying they had lost internet connection but the appeal had been turned down. India then beat Poland in the semifinal to qualify for Sunday’s final.

