India, Russia share online Chess Olympiad trophy after server outage

The decision to announce the joint winners was made by FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich in the absence of a unanimous decision. (Twitter/FIDE)

The answer to international chess tournaments during the pandemic was supposed to lie with internet, but technology betrayed the sport at a crucial juncture of the first-ever FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. A server outage caused two Indian players – Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh – to initially lose their second-round matches of the final against Russia on the basis of time running out. This was despite them being in favourable positions to earn a draw and a win.

After an appeal by the Indian team, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) decreed that both Russia and India were joint winners of the tournament.

The decision to announce the joint winners was made by FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich in the absence of a unanimous decision by the appeals committee, which was confirmed by the Director General of the International Chess Federation Emil Sutovsky.

“The situation was looked at by an appeals committee and there was no clear opinion on what to do and then the decision got passed back to the president and I think it was a fair decision taking into account that in the two remaining positions Indians were supposed to score 1.5 points because Nihal was already drawing and Deshmukh was winning,” said Sutovsky on a YouTube Live stream.

“Of course, the decision was not easy and it took courage but I think Dvorkovich’s decision was the fairest one. Sometimes there are situations where you don’t have any good solutions.”

Fifteen minutes after the FIDE Twitter account announced that Sarin and Deshmukh had lost their final matches on account of time, there were 374 comments on that tweet — most of which were complaints that a server outage led to their defeats.

“In the second round of Chess Olympiad final match India vs Russia, two Indian players Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost connection to their games and forfeited on time. India filed an official appeal, the issue is now being investigated,” FIDE said on their Twitter account after complaints on the results kept increasing.

This wasn’t the first problem cropping up in the widely-viewed tournament (The YouTube livestream which had Sutovsky as a member had as many as 60,000 live viewers at one point). A controversy erupted when Armenia decided to not take part in the second round of their quarter-final tie against India, in which the Viswanathan Anand-led team was leading 3.5-2.5. Armenia decided on the no-show after two of their players had to forfeit their first-round games due to ‘disconnect’ and both their appeals were rejected by FIDE as no proof could be found that there was an issue with Chess.com, the website hosting the tournament.

Earlier in the Olympiad, during their tie against Mongolia, India too had to bear the brunt of poor internet connection and power outages, with both Koneru Humpy and Vidit Gujrati being awarded losses while being up 3-1. The match eventually ended as a 3-3 draw. In the final, a global outage was the reason for loss of connection and therefore awarding a win to both parties was considered a fair decision.

There was no question of continuing the match from the point when the outage began, according to Sutovsky. “It’s the nature of online chess. My firm opinion is that the game should never have been continued (from where the outage happened). Maybe replayed, but never continued. But under the situation, it would have been very strange to replace some games – Humpy also lost 18 seconds of time,” he argued.

