Indian chess team stranded without hotel rooms in Samarkand ahead of 2026 Olympiad

The Indian chess team’s arrival in Samarkand for the 46th Chess Olympiad has been marred by a serious accommodation crisis, with several players left without hotel rooms hours after landing.

Men’s team captain Srinath Narayanan confirmed that the entire contingent is yet to receive their rooms, with the local organising committee allegedly failing to send reservations to the hotel. “We were told that the hotel was overbooked and the reservation wasn’t sent by LOC to the hotel,” Srinath told The Indian Express from Samarkand.

The team was supposed to stay at the “Silk Road by Minyoun” hotel in Samarkand. At the time of writing, some players had been allotted rooms, but a few remain stranded without accommodation.