Monday, Oct 03, 2022

India beat Panama 4-0 in Rd 1 of World Youth U-16 Olympiad

Team India comprises - GM Pranav Venkatesh, IM Pranesh M, FM Harshad S, Tanisha S Boramanikar, Rohit S and Mrittika Mallick.

A total of 34 teams from 23 countries across the world are taking part in this event.

India broke no sweat in beating Panama convincingly in the first round of FIDE World Youth Under-16 Olympiad 2022.

Unlike the regular Olympiad, the youth is a combined event where each team must have a girl in their four-member playing team.

Team India comprises – GM Pranav Venkatesh, IM Pranesh M, FM Harshad S, Tanisha S Boramanikar, Rohit S and Mrittika Mallick. Harshad and Mrittika were rested in the first round. The remaining four won their games comfortably.

GM FST Tejas Bakre is the Captain of the team. India will face Mexico in Round 2 with only one change, Harshad will replace Rohit.

A total of 34 teams from 23 countries across the world are taking part in this event. The host nation has the highest number of teams – six.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 02:52:48 pm
