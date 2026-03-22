‘Not a good sign… power goes out completely & doesn’t come back’: Hikaru Nakamura flags concerns in Cyprus ahead of Candidates 2026

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American Grandmaster and World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura has raised concerns over the playing conditions in Cyprus, where, in exactly one week’s time, the all-important and prestigious Candidates Tournament 2026 is scheduled to take place.
Cyprus is also being dragged into the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran.
Nakamura, who is believed to have set up his pre-event camp in Cyprus for nearly the last two months, said the frequent and extended power cuts in the Mediterranean island are not a good sign ahead of the tournament.
“It’s not a good sign when power goes out completely in parts of Cyprus and doesn’t come back for an extended period of time,” Nakamura posted on his social media account on X, expressing his concern.
Nakamura isn’t the first player to flag concerns about playing conditions in Cyprus; Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy also said she does not want to risk competing in a country that is not too far away from nations like Lebanon and Israel, which are actively involved in the ongoing war in the Middle East.
“I am not sure (if I will play at the Candidates). It depends upon the situation. Right now, I am a bit concerned about safety with the drone attacks and warships deployed (in the Mediterranean Sea) coming into the picture. And very recently, there has been bombing happening between Israel and Lebanon because of Hezbollah. So I am a bit hesitant to travel because of this. If the situation continues like this, I am really doubtful of my participation,” Humpy told The Indian Express.
It’s not a good sign when power goes out completely in parts of Cyprus and doesn’t come back for an extended period of time….
— Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) March 21, 2026
The risk of playing the Candidates in Cyprus was made apparent at the start of the month when a drone launched from Lebanon struck a British air force base on the island. The RAF Akrotiri base, which the drone damaged on March 1, is about 85 kilometres east of Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort, which will host the Candidates tournament. Cyprus is a missile’s length away from Lebanon, which, through proxies of Iran, has been attacking Israel.
German tech billionaire Wadim Rosenstein recently offered Germany as a safe alternative to FIDE for hosting the Candidates event, which acts as the challenger tournament for the World Championship.
“FIDE has already been informed of our readiness to support and provide an immediate solution if required,” Rosenstein wrote on X on Thursday. “Should it be necessary, we stand ready to act immediately. We can organize the Candidates Tournament in Germany, ensuring maximum safety and reliability for all participants and officials.”
Rosenstein is the Chairman of Germany-based WR Group Holding, and through the company WR Chess, Rosenstein supports multiple chess events around the world in addition to supporting players. WR Chess also has a pre-existing relationship with FIDE, having partnered with the global governing body of chess to host the FIDE World Team Rapid and Blitz Championship.