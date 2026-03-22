‘Not a good sign… power goes out completely & doesn’t come back’: Hikaru Nakamura flags concerns in Cyprus ahead of Candidates 2026

American Grandmaster and World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura has raised concerns over the playing conditions in Cyprus, where, in exactly one week’s time, the all-important and prestigious Candidates Tournament 2026 is scheduled to take place.

Cyprus is also being dragged into the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran.

Nakamura, who is believed to have set up his pre-event camp in Cyprus for nearly the last two months, said the frequent and extended power cuts in the Mediterranean island are not a good sign ahead of the tournament.

“It’s not a good sign when power goes out completely in parts of Cyprus and doesn’t come back for an extended period of time,” Nakamura posted on his social media account on X, expressing his concern.