Headphones, ‘Play Along’, Festival Zone: Chess’s bid to cut ice with spectators

Chess has been considered a difficult sport to watch from the stands. But the Global Chess League (GCL) is finding innovative ways to bring the board closer to the audience. Noise-cancelling headphones with live commentary, interactive fan engagement through Play Along, a dedicated Festival Arena, and packed crowds: the fourth edition in Bengaluru is pulling out all the stops to create a genuinely immersive experience for the fans.

Watching a live chess game has its own charm, but the gap in understanding between a casual fan and a titled player is vast. The Esports World Cup in Paris tried something similar last month, but with a different approach. Competitors there wore wired earphones and noise-cancelling headphones so they couldn’t hear the live commentary, while the audience followed the game through live screens and commentary. The GCL has taken that idea and flipped it on its head. Here, the headphones aren’t for the players. They’re for the fans.

Pooja Sukhija was a little apprehensive when she walked into the hotel, the venue for the GCL with her 11-year-old son, Ahaan. She was unfamiliar with chess and had come to see her childhood hero, Viswanathan Anand.

While Ahaan, enthusiastic about the sport, started playing chess with others in the festival zone, she had little else to do. But as soon as she walked inside, a small surprise awaited them. It was a compact controller connected to noise-cancelling headphones, and it was about to be a game-changer for many.

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Festival arena at the Global Chess League. (Express photo) Festival arena at the Global Chess League. (Express photo)

“It really helped, and it kept building the engagement. It was easy for us to navigate through the six boards because the commentators kept us updated about everything that was going around,” she said.

After hosting the Global Chess League in Dubai and London for its first two seasons, the league shifted base to India. The third edition was held in Mumbai, and the ongoing fourth season is underway in Bengaluru. The organisers, who struggled to draw crowds in Mumbai, have actively worked to tap into Bengaluru’s passionate chess community.

The response has been overwhelming, with packed stands throughout the event.

The headphones proved effective even for those who understand chess at a deeper level. Udaya Kumar, a 69-year-old retired government officer who runs a chess academy in Bengaluru, explained: “I liked this innovation very much. It was really thrilling because with live engines and commentary, I was able to understand and get the true feel of speed chess. I was able to enjoy every move. It was like watching a thriller movie.”

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GCL is a team event where teams face off in a round, meaning six games are played simultaneously. This is where live commentary truly helps.

Watching live chess can sometimes feel disconnected. Apart from the usual predict-your-team and fantasy formats, GCL introduced “Play Along,” an innovative way to hold viewers’ attention while offering them something in return.

In Play Along mode in the GCL mobile app, fans can choose any one of their favourite players. One can become a Magnus Carlsen, a Viswanathan Anand, or an Arjun Erigaisi. While the players compete in real time, fans get a small window to make their move and lock it in, to see if they and their favourite Grandmasters think alike.

From signed merchandise to flags, banners, and posters, the rewards for accumulating points with every correct guess are equally appealing.

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Fans wearing headphones – Credit: GCL Fans wearing headphones – Credit: GCL

The venue features a dedicated fan area called the Festival Arena, a vibrant space catering to audiences of all ages. There is something for everyone here: an enclosed glass box where commentators sit, chessboards for casual games, and dedicated counters for each team, offering merchandise, books, posters, and photographs.

In collaboration with Bangalore Chess Club, CircleChess, and Chess Klub, multiple tournaments are being held throughout the GCL. From a women’s-only blitz event to a senior citizens’ tournament and a freestyle competition, the Festival Arena has something to offer everyone.

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Lokesh Natoo, a corporate professional by day and chess influencer by night, explains the vibe. “From September 5 to 13, every day there is a different tournament, each catering to a different audience. The second half of the day is a mix of everything. There are masterclasses from Grandmasters, simul events, quizzes, puzzles, ticket giveaways, and meet-and-greet sessions with fans. I would sum it up like this: GCL is a 3:30 to 9 PM event, but the fan zone runs from 12 to 9:30,” says Natoo, who is also the Head of Chess Activations and Community for Tech Mahindra at GCL.

The Festival Arena has attracted fans from all walks of life. Geeta and her daughter Tanvi, for whom GCL was their first live chess experience, found it eye-opening. Geeta, a 70-year-old teacher, says she has never experienced anything like it. “While I knew people loved chess, this is something on another level,” she says.