‘Haters are fun bro’: Gukesh schools troll who told him it was time to retire

(LEFT) A screengrab that Gukesh shared showing his conversation with someone trying to troll him; (RIGHT) Gukesh at the recent Chennai Grand Masters tournament. (Photos: Screengrab via Gukesh/Instagram; Express Photo)

World champion D Gukesh is infamous for not spending too much time on social media. But on Wednesday, he made an exception, to clap back at a troll who asked him to retire in his Instagram DMs.

In a screengrab of his conversation with the unnamed person that Gukesh shared on his Instagram Stories, the 20-year-old revealed the initial message he had received and how he had responded.

“Time to retire bro,” the message read. To this, Gukesh responded: “Thanks bro.”

Story continues below this ad

Realising that the world champion was messaging him back, the person tried his luck by saying: “Can we have a match of chess?”