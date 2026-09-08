Hans Niemann reacts to ‘Rakhi Sawant of Chess’ tag: ‘Not sure who she is’

American grandmaster Hans Niemann has scoffed at an Indian influencer comparing him to reality TV star Rakhi Sawant. Niemann was reacting to Shraddha Jain, known more popularly as Aiyyo Shraddha, saying that Niemann is like the Rakhi Sawant of chess.

“Not sure who Rakhi Sawant is but I don’t really understand the comparison,” Niemann said on X while commenting on a YouTube interview of Shraddha done by ChessBase India.

Niemann also took offence at ChessBase’s YouTube handle using a photo of Sawant wearing fake devil horns and himself side by side. “CB India is usually wholesome, not comparing me to someone with devil horns,” said Niemann.