‘The truth is upon us’: Hans Niemann says after Netflix reveals premiere date for Carlsen cheating scandal documentary

The Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann cheating scandal is rearing its head again. This time, in the form of a documentary. Netflix has revealed that after nearly two years of following both players in the middle of the controversy the documentary will be releasing on April 7, with a trailer coming out on March 10.
The documentary on the cheating scandal that rocked the sport and created global headlines will be part of the “Untold” series. Called “Untold: Chess Mates” the documentary will focus on Niemann picking up the pieces after Carlsen’s high-profile allegations of cheating levelled against him at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup. Carlsen had withdrawn from the tournament after a defeat to Niemann and then later levelled allegations against the American grandmaster, which had led to a $100 million lawsuit against Carlsen and others.
The documentary focuses on a rematch that Carlsen and Niemann have months after the allegations.
Both Carlsen and Niemann have been interviewed for the documentary while the Netflix crew has followed the players at tournaments, with crew even being present for Carlsen’s wedding.
While the World No 1 from Norway has not commented on the documentary yet, Niemann posted two tweets about the documentary on his X account.
“The truth, reckoning, and revolution is upon us. Netflix April 7th!” he posted in the first one.
In a second post on X, Niemann threw the door open to American sponsors to back him.
“When the world piled on smear campaigns, coordinated attacks, strategic silence: no one stood with me. Not a single institutional ally. False narratives spread across major platforms tested my reputation and my career at the highest level. Others had state machines, endless sponsors, safety nets. I had grit, intellect, and the unshakeable American spirit inside.
“I rose anyway. I am American resilience: independent, unbreakable, forged in isolation and still ascending. Intellectual excellence without apology. The will to win on my own terms. Before the Netflix spotlight shifts the narrative, I will select one premier American company as my long-term partner: securing the necessary resources to become World Champion. American greatness deserves American enterprise behind it. This is the moment. Bids open,” Niemann wrote.