‘The truth is upon us’: Hans Niemann says after Netflix reveals premiere date for Carlsen cheating scandal documentary

Hans Niemann in a still from the Netflix documentary. (Photo: Hans Niemann via X)

The Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann cheating scandal is rearing its head again. This time, in the form of a documentary. Netflix has revealed that after nearly two years of following both players in the middle of the controversy the documentary will be releasing on April 7, with a trailer coming out on March 10.

The documentary on the cheating scandal that rocked the sport and created global headlines will be part of the “Untold” series. Called “Untold: Chess Mates” the documentary will focus on Niemann picking up the pieces after Carlsen’s high-profile allegations of cheating levelled against him at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup. Carlsen had withdrawn from the tournament after a defeat to Niemann and then later levelled allegations against the American grandmaster, which had led to a $100 million lawsuit against Carlsen and others.