Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

‘Hans Niemann has likely cheated in more than 100 online chess games, including several prize money games’

Report by Chess.com has found that the scope of Niemann’s cheating is far wider and longer-lasting than what he publicly admitted

Hans Niemann, Hans Niemann cheating, Hans Niemann Chess, MAgnus Carlsen vs Hans NiemannNiemann, who stunned the Norwegian by beating him with black pieces, also admitted that he had cheated while playing chess online, doing so when he was 12 and 16 years old. (Chess24/Twitter)

A 72-page report, filed by Chess.com, a website where top players compete, has found that American Grandmaster Hans Niemann has likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games, and as recently as 2020.

The entire fiasco started last month at the Sinquefield Cup where Niemann shocked Carlsen while playing with the black pieces. Carlsen then abruptly quit the tournament. Though Carlsen refused to divulge the reason he quit the tournament, apart from a cryptic Twitter post, the chess community interpreted his action as a protest.
When the pair met again in an online event weeks later, Carlsen quit the game after making just one move. Then days later, he publicly confirmed his suspicions of Niemann.

When Carlsen had quit the Sinquefield Cup and the 19-year-old Niemann was under fire, he launched an impassioned defense. Niemann admitted he had cheated in the past, but only at two points in his life, describing them as youthful indiscretions committed when he was 12 and 16 years old.

He said he was prepared to “play naked” to prove his innocence and that he has never cheated in over-the-board chess.

However, the recent investigation into Niemann’s play has found his cheating to be far wider and longer-lasting than he publicly admitted. More importantly, the matches in which he likely cheated included contests in which prize money was on the line.
The report states that Niemann privately confessed to the allegations and that he was subsequently banned from the site for a period of time, which Niemann too admitted last month.

The site uses a variety of cheating-detection tools, including analytics that compare moves to those recommended by chess engines, which are capable of beating even the greatest human players every time.

The report also said there were irregularities in Niemann’s rise through the elite ranks of competitive, over-the-board chess. It says there are “many remarkable signals and unusual patterns in Hans’ path as a player.”

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 08:44:36 am
