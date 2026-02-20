70-30 in favour of Fabi: Hans Niemann’s prediction for Gukesh D’s World Championship defense if Caruana makes cut

Hans Niemann believes that Fabiano Caruana is the hands-down favourite to win the FIDE Candidates tournament in two months’ time and when he does so, he’ll have a 70 to 75 per cent shot at dethroning Gukesh D as the world champion at the end of the year in the World Chess Championship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“I think the favourite (to win the Candidates tournament) should definitely be Fabi (Caruana). I mean, he’s the best player, and by far—at least in terms of consistency—I think he’s clearly the best. After that, I don’t see another clear favorite, to be honest,” Niemann told Chessbase India in an interview.