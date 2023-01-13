‘Hanging out with the boys!’ tweets Vishwanathan Anand ahead of the 85th TATA steel chess

“Hanging out with the boys!” tweeted chess maestro Vishwanathan Anand ahead of the 85th TATA steel chess competition on Friday alongside fellow Indian chess superstars Arjun Erigaisi, Dommaraju Gukesh and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

The 85th edition of Tata Steel chess kicks off on Friday.

Earlier last year the five-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand has been roped in as a mentor of the Indian players looking to break into the team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where the sport will make a comeback after a gap of 12 years.

Vishwanathan Anand is currently alongside playing mentoring the Indian team for the Chess Olympiad, plus contesting for the post of deputy president of FIDE, Anand has the Westbridge Anand Academy where he mentors youngsters, he was in Delhi recently for the Chess Olympiad torch relay, and before that.

speaking to Indian Express earlier last year Ananad said ‘We are no longer chess players from mythology; someone bespectacled who is slightly old. Now chess is seen as a fairly young sport’: Viswanathan Anand.