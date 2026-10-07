Gukesh, the 20-year-old world champion who’s finally acting his age

During the recent Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, world champion Gukesh D did something he had rarely ever done in public before. He cracked a joke. Sitting at the airport on his way back after helping India’s open section team to a silver medal, Gukesh shot a video with Praggnanandhaa where he told his teammate that a fan had approached him for a photo but could not recollect his name, before eventually mistaking him for Pragg.

“Guys remember, this is Gukesh,” he said cheekily pointing at Pragg, “… and I’m Pragg,” Gukesh joked, while his compatriot smiled good-naturedly.

In that short, one-minute clip, Gukesh had shown the world a glimpse of his other side: the goofier, 20-year-old version of himself that fans have seldom seen during chess tournaments.

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“On-the-board Gukesh and off-the-board Gukesh are very different,” explains Vidit Gujrathi, who was also a part of the Olympiad team.

Sankalp Gupta, who has also been a coach with the Indian team for multiple editions and has seen Gukesh’s fun-loving side first hand during the Turkish League in 2023, adds: “On-the-board Gukesh and off-the-board Gukesh are almost like two different people.”

But even those who have seen both sides of Gukesh were pleasantly surprised by the version of him that they saw at this Olympiad. For the past 18 months, the 20-year-old looked like he was struggling under the twin burdens of dwindling form and the weight of expectations. At the Chennai Grand Masters, his last tournament before the Olympiad, he did not win a single match.

Then, something changed.

“Around August, after he played the Chennai Grand Masters, I started seeing a change in Gukesh. He was learning surfing, doing a bit of skating, trying all these new things. He was spending some time away from chess trying to have fun. The same thing carried over to the Olympiad as well. He was having a lot of fun. When we had our online training camp for the Olympiad, as soon as Gukesh joined, the vibe got lighter,” says Srinath Narayanan, the captain of the Indian men’s Olympiad team.

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Srinath traces how Gukesh changed over successive Olympiads.

“There’s been an incredible difference with Gukesh every year. In 2022, when I was not captain of the team Gukesh was in (India 2), the story I heard was that Gukesh wouldn’t participate in team meetings. He would just turn up to play and win his individual games. In 2023 during the Asian Games, the players were not the best of friends. But before the Budapest Olympiad, I had a chat with the players. I felt something changed in Gukesh internally, that he really wanted to get along with the team and spend time with everyone, indulge in banter, attend team meetings, which became a ritual starting from the Budapest Olympiad,” says Srinath.

World champion D Gukesh on a sail boat during the Norway Chess Games day in Oslo during the recent Norway Chess tournament. (Express Photo by Amit Kamath) World champion D Gukesh on a sail boat during the Norway Chess Games day in Oslo during the recent Norway Chess tournament. (Express Photo by Amit Kamath)

Sankalp Gupta, who has also been a coach with the Indian team for multiple editions, adds: “At the 2022 Olympiad, Gukesh used to be completely different than he is currently. I’m not saying this approach is better or that one was. It’s just a different approach. He used to be like a lone wolf back in 2022. He would eat meals by himself, stay by himself. But in 2024, he would join team meetings. We had great team bonding that time, but Gukesh was still a bit reserved.”

Srinath explains that the distance that the players kept from each other a few years ago was understandable. For most of the year, they would be fighting for the same titles, facing off against each other repeatedly, and chasing the same opportunities. It was a scenario that previous members of India’s Olympiad teams had not faced.

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Bond between players

But since Budapest 2024, the camaraderie and the banter in the India camp grew as have the bonds between players. Helping solidify the bond were multiple game-day rituals, like team walks, long meetings and a player-of-the-round award (which Srinath points out was also an idea from Gukesh). At Samarkand, the banter was unparalleled, say Srinath and Sankalp. Much of it was initiated by Gukesh, who the coaches say was the ‘funniest’ member of the Indian men’s team at this edition, taking over the baton from P Harikrishna, who would lighten the mood in previous Olympiad teams.

Arjun Erigaisi delivered a crucial win, helping India win a silver medal at 2026 Chess Olympiad. (Michal Walusza/FIDE) Arjun Erigaisi delivered a crucial win, helping India win a silver medal at 2026 Chess Olympiad. (Michal Walusza/FIDE)

“Team meetings had a vibe that you would find in a typical boys hostel,” says Srinath. “At Budapest Olympics, the team meetings for initial rounds were just 5-10 minutes. By the time we played USA in round 10, meetings would just go for 40-45 minutes with a lot of casual banter,” says Srinath.

Srinath says at the ongoing Olympiad, Gukesh was professional when discussion turned to chess, but he also knew when to switch off.

“Gukesh felt that we should be more chill as a team. Players keep certain things, like opening preparation, personal. But they can still hang out together as friends outside of that,” says Srinath.

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The biggest surprise came at the traditional Bermuda Party held after the 6th round. The team atmosphere was a bit gloomy that day because India had lost to Uzbekistan. Gukesh had taken a draw and Nihal had lost a game that he could have won.

That evening, Gukesh and Vidit turned up at the Bermuda Party and Gukesh did another thing you would not expect him to do in the middle of a tournament. He danced. He even did an impression of Michael Jackson’s moon walk.

“With the amount of cameras and attention on him, it was difficult for Gukesh to be able to do that in the past. But in Samarkand, he made a conscious decision that he is not going to care about all those things and he will just have fun like a normal 20-year-old,” says Srinath.