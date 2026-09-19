Gukesh turns up heat, Arjun finds form as India continue winning run at Olympiad

Gukesh took down Alexei Shirov to give India their 4th win in as many rounds. (Michal Walusza/FIDE)

When D Gukesh last faced Alexei Shirov in classical chess in 2022, he was closing in on the 2700 rating mark. Four years on, Gukesh is still hovering around that same number, but his world has changed beyond recognition.

Since then, he has won two individual Olympiad gold medals, led India to a bronze and a maiden gold in the same team event, become the youngest-ever Candidates winner and the youngest-ever world champion, and touched a peak rating of 2794 before sliding back down.

What has not changed is his result against the Spanish veteran. Gukesh had outsmarted a creative genius in Shirov at the 2022 Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram. He has repeated the feat in Samarkand at the ongoing 46th edition — only this time, his win was far more convincing.