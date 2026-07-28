Geneva to host Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship match in Nov-Dec 2026

The 2026 World Chess Championship between reigning world champion Gukesh D and challenger Javokhir Sindarov will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 25 to December 15, the world chess governing body FIDE confirmed on Tuesday.
Both players will be 20 years old when the event begins, making it the youngest World Championship contest in history.
Gukesh, the 18-year-old GM from Chennai, will defend the crown he won in Singapore in December 2024. He defeated China’s Ding Liren in the 14th and final classical game to become the 18th world champion and the youngest player ever to hold the title.
Sindarov earned his shot at the crown by winning the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026 in Cyprus. The Uzbek grandmaster secured first place with a round to spare, adding to his victory at the 2025 FIDE World Cup.
The championship will consist of 14 classical games. The first player to score 7½ points will be declared the winner, with no further games played once that score is reached. If the scores are tied after all 14 games, the champion will be decided through tiebreaks.
FIDE said further details on match regulations, schedule, tickets, spectator access, media accreditation, and accompanying events will be announced in due course.
FIDE interim president Viswanathan Anand welcomed the announcement: “Several countries expressed strong interest in hosting the match, including India, the United States, and Cyprus. After carefully considering all proposals, FIDE decided to stage the match on neutral soil and bring it to Geneva, a city with a historic tradition of bringing nations and cultures together. We look forward to welcoming the global chess community to Switzerland. Local fans will have the opportunity to experience world-class chess in person, while millions around the globe can follow the battle online as the duel for the highest title unfolds.”
“This is a truly special day for Swiss chess,” said André Vögtlin, President of the Swiss Chess Federation (SSB), commenting on Geneva’s selection as host. “Twenty-two years after Brissago, an event of global chess significance is returning to Switzerland. For us, this is far more than wonderful news – it’s a defining moment for chess in our country, one that fills us with both joy and motivation.”
Vögtlin added that hosting an event of this magnitude is both a great honour and a unique opportunity. “It’s a unique opportunity to raise the public profile of chess in Switzerland even further and to inspire new players to take up our sport. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be sharing regular updates on how we’re using this mega-event to boost the popularity of the ‘royal game’ in our country.”