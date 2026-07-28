Geneva to host Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship match in Nov-Dec 2026

Gukesh is the reigning world champion, having become the youngest to win the title after beating Ding Liren in 2024. Sindarov, meanwhile, comes into the match after dominating the Candidates this year. (File Photo)

The 2026 World Chess Championship between reigning world champion Gukesh D and challenger Javokhir Sindarov will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 25 to December 15, the world chess governing body FIDE confirmed on Tuesday.

Both players will be 20 years old when the event begins, making it the youngest World Championship contest in history.

Gukesh, the 18-year-old GM from Chennai, will defend the crown he won in Singapore in December 2024. He defeated China’s Ding Liren in the 14th and final classical game to become the 18th world champion and the youngest player ever to hold the title.

Sindarov earned his shot at the crown by winning the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026 in Cyprus. The Uzbek grandmaster secured first place with a round to spare, adding to his victory at the 2025 FIDE World Cup.