The world of chess is set for a historic clash as defending world champion India’s D. Gukesh faces challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the 2026 World Chess Championship, starting November 24 in Geneva. Both players will be 20 when Game 1 begins, making it the youngest World Championship contest in history.

The form book and the history books point in different directions as Sindarov arrives as the higher-rated player and holds a 2-0 classical head-to-head advantage, with five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen calling him the clear favourite. Yet Gukesh has spent recent months deliberately easing the pressure on himself.

Here’s all you need to know about the Gukesh vs Sindarov 2026 World Chess Championship: