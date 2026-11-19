The world of chess is set for a historic clash as defending world champion India’s D. Gukesh faces challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the 2026 World Chess Championship, starting November 24 in Geneva. Both players will be 20 when Game 1 begins, making it the youngest World Championship contest in history.
The form book and the history books point in different directions as Sindarov arrives as the higher-rated player and holds a 2-0 classical head-to-head advantage, with five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen calling him the clear favourite. Yet Gukesh has spent recent months deliberately easing the pressure on himself.
Here’s all you need to know about the Gukesh vs Sindarov 2026 World Chess Championship:
Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026 – Match at a Glance
- Players: D. Gukesh (India) vs Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan)
- Venue: Fondation Martin Bodmer, Cologny, Geneva, Switzerland
- Dates: Opening ceremony November 22; Game 1 on November 24; Game 14 on December 11; tiebreaks December 12 if needed
- Format: Up to 14 classical games; first to 7.5 points wins
- Start time: 7:30 pm IST
- Prize fund: US $2.5 million
- Title sponsor: Salesforce
Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026 – Schedule
- Nov 22 (Sun): Opening Ceremony
- Nov 23 (Mon): Media Day / Technical Meeting
- Nov 24 (Tue): Game 1
- Nov 25 (Wed): Game 2
- Nov 26 (Thu): Game 3
- Nov 27 (Fri): Rest Day
- Nov 28 (Sat): Game 4
- Nov 29 (Sun): Game 5
- Nov 30 (Mon): Game 6
- Dec 1 (Tue): Rest Day
- Dec 2 (Wed): Game 7
- Dec 3 (Thu): Game 8
- Dec 4 (Fri): Game 9
- Dec 5 (Sat): Rest Day
- Dec 6 (Sun): Game 10
- Dec 7 (Mon): Game 11
- Dec 8 (Tue): Game 12
- Dec 9 (Wed): Rest Day
- Dec 10 (Thu): Game 13
- Dec 11 (Fri): Game 14
- Dec 12 (Sat): Tiebreaks & Closing Ceremony (if needed)
– All games start at 7:30 PM IST. The first player to reach 7.5 points wins; if tied 7-7 after 14 classical games, tiebreaks on December 12 decide the champion.
Road to the World Chess Championship
Gukesh became World Champion — the youngest ever in the history of the sport — at 18 by defeating Ding Liren in 2024 in Singapore. Sindarov earned his shot by winning the 2025 FIDE World Cup, then won the Candidates in Cyprus in April 2026, finishing ahead of Anish Giri.
2026 World Chess Championship Rules
- Time control: 120 minutes for first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest, with 30 seconds added per move from move 41
- No quick draws: Draws cannot be agreed before Black’s 40th move
- Tiebreaks: Four rapid games (15+10), then two 10+5 games, then two 3+2 blitz games, then single 3+2 games until a winner emerges
- Reserves: Anish Giri is first reserve, Fabiano Caruana second
2026 World Chess Championship Prize Money
The total prize fund for the 2026 World Chess Championship between Gukesh D and Javokhir Sindarov is US $2.5 million (net of local taxes), approximately ₹23.37 crore.
Prize Money Breakdown
- Per Win: Each player receives US $200,000 (approx. ₹1.87 crore) for every game won, including a win by forfeit.
- Remaining Amount: The rest of the prize fund is split equally between the two players.
- Narrow Margin / Tiebreak Exception: If the match is decided in tiebreaks, or ends by the narrowest classical margin (7.5-6.5 with 13 decisive games, or 8-6 with all 14 games decisive), the winner gets US $1.3 million(approx. 12.15 crore), and the runner-up in this case will receive US $1.2 million (approx. ₹11.22 crore).
Gukesh vs Sindarov: Seconds
Sindarov will be assisted by compatriot Nodirbek Abdusattorov, along with his longtime coach Roman Vidonyak. Gukesh has Grzegorz Gajewski in his camp.
Gukesh vs Sindarov: Where to Watch
The 2026 World Chess Championship match between Gukesh and Sindarov will be streamed live on FIDE’s official website and YouTube channel. Indian viewers can follow the action at 7:30 pm IST for each classical round.